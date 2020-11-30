Thanks to ideal snow conditions and pandemic boredom, alpine-loving Canadians are currently enjoying a booming ski season. Many ski resorts are already reporting a high turnout, despite the lack of international visitors.

But before hitting the slopes, it’s worth noting that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a very real safety issue that any skier worth their goggles should take seriously. Watch the video above to see what virus prevention measures resorts and health experts are encouraging.

If you’re thinking of making a long drive to the mountains, it’s worth noting that day-tripping is frowned upon by authorities like B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who asked skiers from out-of-town to steer clear of Whistler last week.

Skiers can expect to wear face masks in indoors and outdoor shared spaces, such as in line-ups for lifts. Spots like the Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, for example, state in their policy that visitors who are not prepared to don a face covering can skip their 2020 season.

Most popular destinations like Whistler Blackcomb are using mandatory reservations to prevent crowds or are giving priority use to ticket-holders. To be extra careful, the Travel + Leisure video recommends people to consider visiting resorts during less busy times, like weekdays.

And don’t worry newbies, social distancing doesn’t mean you need to tackle the bunny hills alone: private and group lessons are still available from places like Blue Mountain Resort’s Snow School in Ontario, which offers sanitized equipment and smaller cohorts to learners, provided they undergo the required health screening beforehand

Finally, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got everything you need on hand: many resorts, like Mont Tremblant in Quebec, will not allow skiers to store their personal items in the ski lodge, so you’ll need to carry all the essentials with you, such as hand sanitizer, debit or credit card, and, very important: water.

Stay safe and have fun out there this season!