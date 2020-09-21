Fall has just crept up on us but it’s not too early to consider how the cold weather impacts our skin and to adjust our skincare routine accordingly.

In order to protect against the cold, especially if it’s dry weather, remember to incorporate some targeted products into your beauty arsenal, including lotions and serums designed to protect your delicate skin.

The transition to fall and winter also presents an opportunity to renew, so exfoliators and peels are among our go-tos for a seasonal refresh, while nourishing cleansers ensures skin won’t dry out.

Check out some of our favourite ways to transition your skincare routine as colder weather hits.

Three Ships

We’re all about preventative skincare, especially during the cold months, and this day cream from Three Ships is one of our favourites to ensure skin stays nourished.

This vegan cream keeps skin hydrated and protected from UV damage with the help of plant-powered ingredients like prickly pear, argan oils and squalane, and anti-inflammatory grape stem cell extract.

The Detox Market

We adore the faint herbal undertones and delicate pink of this lightweight — but still super hydrating — moisturizer from Alpyn Beauty.

Designed as an anti-aging hydrator, this plant-based blend is gentle enough to be applied morning and night (makeup wears effortlessly over it), while simultaneously encouraging skin’s natural collagen production.

Stevie Fox

What’s not to love about an iridescent-labeled, pink-hued serum named Dope Pony? We’re obsessed with this hyaluronic acid serum and consider it a daily go-to for our fall and winter skincare routine.

We massage a drop or two into our skin in the morning and feel an instant effect, and we love it directly under makeup for a little extra glow up.

Shoppers Drug Mart

This cruelty-free cleanser from Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba is a must for everyday skincare, particularly as we move into fall.

Soothing calendula and chamomile make this mixture ideal for skin impacted by seasonal changes while gentle enough to use morning and night.

Graydon

We love the fresh cleanse we get from Graydon’s Face Foam, which is made with botanical actives including Blue Majik to nourish, cleanse and brighten skin. And even as we move into the winter months, we find it helps support a healthy glow.

For extra oomph we pair it with the brand’s Berry Rich Probiotic Face + Eye Cream (which, FYI, is the cutest shade of blue), a luxuriously creamy blend that lends itself to a renewing facial massage with lasting effects.

Okoko Cosmétiques

A good multi-purpose product is an essential component of one’s beauty regimen, and Okoko Cosmétiques Sublime Balm checks all the skincare boxes.

Nourishing hydration from plant-derived oils and butters, combined with an intoxicating vanilla scent, protects skin effortlessly throughout the colder temperatures, whether we use it as a daytime moisturizer or eye balm, or even as a luxurious cleanser.

Maison Jacynthe

After months of sweat and sunscreen in the summer heat, the onset of fall is an ideal time to incorporate an at-home exfoliator into your skincare routine and Maison Jacynthe’s Exfopur is one of our faves.

Formulated with refreshing peppermint as well as healing clay and volcanic rocks, this all-natural exfoliating cream brightens skin while toning, purifying and reducing fine lines.

Sade Baron

When the weather cools down skin can dry out, especially if you live in drier climates, so prepare in advance with skincare products like this Multipurpose Balm from Sade Baron.

Made with apricot kernel oil, cocoa butter and vitamins A, C and E to nourish and hydrate skin, we love it on our lips or anywhere else that needs some extra TLC.

Calyx

Cold seasons can make skin inflamed and dry, but Calyx Smooth CBD Lotion is highly efficient at calming irritation, eczema and other troublesome skin conditions.

Formulated with CBD and infused with sandalwood and lavender essential oils, this silky soft body cream has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe and heal, and also works perfectly as a step in a post-workout massage.