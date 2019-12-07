B.C. SkyTrain Will Shut Down For 3 Days As Workers Strike

VANCOUVER — The union representing 900 SkyTrain workers says a three-day system shutdown is planned starting Tuesday morning unless a deal is reached with the BC Rapid Transit Company.

CUPE 7000 issued a 72-hour strike notice on Friday after four days of mediated talks, during which the union says no significant progress was made on key issues including wages, forced overtime and staffing levels.

Union president Tony Rebelo says he understands the shutdown will inconvenience transit riders and hopes to reach an agreement before Tuesday morning.

If an agreement isn’t reached, the union says SkyTrain service will be shut down between 5 a.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. on Friday.

Rebelo says the union and its employer have been at the bargaining table or in mediation for almost 50 days after the last contract expired Aug. 31.