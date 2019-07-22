New U.S. research has found that if you’re struggling to get some shut-eye, taking a bath one to two hours before heading to bed could help you get a better night’s sleep.

Carried out by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin in collaboration with the UT Health Science Center at Houston and the University of Southern California, the new study reviewed 17 existing studies﻿ to look at the effect of water-based passive body heating — heating the body using a warm bath or shower — on different sleep-related conditions.

These conditions included sleep onset latency (the length of time it takes to fall asleep), wake after sleep onset (the total amount amount of wake time during the attempted sleeping period), total sleep time, sleep efficiency (the amount of time spent asleep relative to the total amount of time spent in bed trying to sleep), slow wave sleep, and subjective sleep quality.