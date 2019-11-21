Winter is basically here, we’re cold all the time, which means it’s time to start taking the Cadillac of comfort foods out for a spin: Chili!

It’s been scientifically proven* that chili is the most superior winter comfort food. It’s hot, it’s hearty, it makes your whole house smell delicious, you can make it a variety of different ways, and you can top it with all the best things: sour cream, bacon, cheese, avocado ... use your imagination.

*not actual science

Plus, even the pickiest kids will enjoy scooping up some chili with tortilla chips. Or, they’ll just eat the chips and the shredded cheese, like our toddler does, but at least YOU get a delicious meal out of it.

More tasty food your kids might eat. Story continues below slideshow.

Recipes, Ideas, And Tips For Feeding Kids See Gallery

Slow-cooker chili recipes are our absolute favourite, because as much as we love the stuff, who has time to stand over a stove all day? Not us, and probably not any other parents.

With that, here are 10 slow-cooker chili recipes that look delicious enough to make winter worth it ... almost.

Instant Pot beef chili

Delish/Vidible Chili ready in just 30 minutes?? We're listening...

Chili has never been easier! This beef chili recipe from Delish uses an Instant Pot, is ready in just 30 minutes, but tastes like its been simmering all day.

Get the recipe: Delish

Slow-cooker cream cheese chicken chili

Aaand we’re drooling. This chicken chili recipe is everything: cheesy, rich, a little spicy, and OMG there’s even ranch dressing in there.

Get the recipe: Plain Chicken

Slow-cooker vegetarian chili

Move over, meat! This vegetarian chili recipe is colourful, full of a variety of beans, and can easily be made vegan.

Get the recipe: Running In A Skirt

Instant Pot pumpkin turkey chli

This pumpkin turkey chili recipe is the perfect combo of sweet and savoury, and is ready in just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe: Mary’s Whole Life

Slow-cooker vegetarian lentil chili

Easy, gluten-free, vegan, packed full of plant-based proteins: this chili has it all.

Get the recipe: Budget Bytes

Slow-cooker chili mac

Chili, but make it macaroni. We are VERY into this!

Get the recipe: Countryside Cravings

Black bean and sweet potato chili

We love sweet potato in chili, and this one only has five ingredients, so, bonus!

Get the recipe: Real Food Whole Life

Smoked brisket chili

Smoked brisket. In a chili. Have we died and gone to heaven?

Get the recipe: Vindulge

Healthy turkey chili

This recipe uses lean ground turkey and is packed with flavour.

Get the recipe: Ambitious Kitchen

Healthy white chicken chili

This healthier version of a white chili skips the cream, and uses blended chickpeas.

Get the recipe: Ambitious Kitchen