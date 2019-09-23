There are a few sure signs of fall: the leaves start changing colour, everything is pumpkin spice, and cozy sweaters with scarves are the only look that matters. But for many of us, autumn signifies something much more important: the return of slow-cooker season! (Also known as “this is the month I’m finally using my Instant Pot!”) As soon as the calendar flips to September, the soup and stew-lovers among us are covering up our BBQs and dusting off our trusty crock pots. Bring on the butternut! Melt all the cheese! Braise, baby, braise! If you’re anything like us, you’re a little excited for the season of hearty fall recipes. So roll up your cable-knit sweater sleeves, and get to work on these easy slow-cooker dishes. 1. Slow-cooker butternut squash soup

jenifoto via Getty Images If autumn was a food, it would be this butternut squash soup.

No need to ease into the season. Jump feet-first into fall with the most autumnal recipe there is: butternut squash soup. We love this slow-cooker butternut squash recipe from Delish because it encourages you to just go ahead and buy pre-cut squash, which cuts down your prep time to a mere 10 minutes. Get the recipe: Delish 2. Easy slow-cooker pork stew

No lie, this recipe for pork stew is currently simmering away in our own slow-cooker as we type this. We love making stews, but don’t love when a slow-cooker recipe requires a bunch of cooking (like braising stewing meat) as prep. This recipe from The Spruce Eats doesn’t call for braising, and couldn’t be simpler. Dump it and go! Get the recipe: The Spruce Eats 3. Crock pot Italian chicken pasta

Well, we guess we’re just sharing our entire meal plan, because this recipe for creamy Italian chicken pasta is also on our list of must-makes this week. Chicken? Sauce? Cream cheese? Pasta? What’s not to love? Kids will adore this Lauren’s Latest recipe, too. Get the recipe: Lauren’s Latest 4. Slow-cooker chicken noodle soup

Warm up with another classic: slow-cooker chicken noodle soup. This recipe uses egg noodles (which kids love, btw), and is yet another one you can dump and forget about. Get the recipe: Delish. 5. Slow-cooker sweet potato lentil curry

Hearty doesn’t have to = meat. This vegan recipe for slow-cooker sweet potato lentil curry is filling and will warm you up. Plus, didn’t you know we’re supposed to be eating more plant-based proteins? Get the recipe: Well Plated. 6. Slow-cooker butter chicken

All we can say about this recipe is OMG YES. It’s buttery, it’s creamy, it’s warm, and the seven hours of cooking time means those aromatic spices have all day to infuse into the most flavourful dish you’ve ever eaten on a weeknight. Serve with naan and rice, and say hello to your new favourite dinner. Get the recipe: Delish 7. Slow-cooker broccoli cheese soup