Sean Kilpatrick/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on March 27, 2020.

The federal government is promising a 75 per cent wage subsidy for qualifying small and medium-sized businesses to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis and keep their workers on the payroll. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measure Friday at a press conference outside his Ottawa residence, saying his government recognized it needed to go much further in the “climate of uncertainty” than its original plan for a 10 per cent wage subsidy for smaller businesses. “This means that people will continue to be paid even though their employer has had to slow down or stop operations because of COVID-19,” he said. “We’re helping companies keep people on the payroll so that workers are supported and the economy is positioned to recover from this. That is our priority.” Watch: Liberals rejig benefits for workers affected by COVID-19

The prime minister had little details to share about which businesses will qualify or the total costs, suggesting more details will come. But he said the measure would be retroactive to March 15. Trudeau also urged businesses who may have recently laid off their employees to hire them back. “We are demonstrating that we are there for you to help us through this moment, so we can come back once we are all safer, stronger than ever before,” Trudeau said. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the NDP, and the Green Party all called for a 75 per cent wage subsidy for businesses earlier this week, arguing that the relationship between employers and employees needed to be maintained so staff and businesses are still there when the economy rebounds. Dan Kelly, the president and CEO of the CFIB tweeted that the plan looked “solid.” “I’ve already heard from some small businesses who report they will rehire laid off workers to keep them on payroll. This is significant,” he added.

I've already heard from some small businesses who report they will rehire laid off workers to keep them on payroll. This is significant. — Dan Kelly (@CFIB) March 27, 2020

The prime minister also unveiled a new measure — the Canada Emergency Business Account — that will see banks offer $40,000 loans, which will be guaranteed by the government, for qualifying businesses. “The loan will be interest-free for the first year and if you meet certain conditions, $10,000 of it will be forgivable,” he said. The feds are also freeing up an additional $12.5 billion through Export Development Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada to help small and medium-sized businesses with cash flow needs, he said. Friday morning, the federal government reported 4,443 cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths. More than 165,000 people had been tested.