Bloomberg via Getty Images Neil Bruce, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Thurs. May 2.

MONTREAL — A court of Quebec judge has ruled that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. is headed to trial on charges of fraud and corruption.

The decision is the latest step in criminal proceedings that began last fall after the Montreal-based engineering and construction giant failed to secure a deferred prosecution agreement, a kind of plea deal that would have seen the firm agree to pay a fine rather than face prosecution.

Watch: A timeline of the SNC-Lavalin affair. Story continues below.