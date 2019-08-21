Liberal MPs Nix New Commons Probe on SNC-Lavalin Affair

Adrian Wyld/CP Mario Dion waits to appear before the Commons estimates committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2011.

OTTAWA —Liberal MPs flexed their majority in a House of Commons ethics committee Wednesday by rejecting an opposition bid to further probe the SNC-Lavalin affair. Opposition parties had urged their parliamentary colleagues to allow House of Commons Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to testify and reopen the scandal —three weeks before an expected federal election call — that saw the Liberals’ polling numbers plummet earlier this year. Toronto Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith said he supported a further probe, because he feels the ethics watchdog erred in his report and he wants to question him. Watch: Trudeau repeats stance on SNC-Lavalin affair. Story continues below.

Dion released a scathing report last week finding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act when he sought to influence his then attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, into offering the Quebec engineering giant a deferred prosecution agreement. Dion ruled that Trudeau had acted to further the private interest of the company rather than the public interest, as the government asserted, of protecting 9,000 Canadian jobs. “In my view, that conclusion is legally incorrect,” Erskine-Smith said. Erskine-Smith said he thought Wilson-Raybould had not done her due diligence in ruling out a deferred prosecution agreement. He said he also believed, however, that inappropriate pressure was exerted on the attorney general. Dion had noted in his report that nine witnesses had wanted to say more than they felt the law allowed and he pointed the finger at the prime minister’s department, the Privy Council Office, for refusing to waive further cabinet confidences. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May told the committee she was really troubled by the report. “The prime minister is guilty here of the kind of offence for which resignation is appropriate,” she said. The motion was defeated five to four, with the remaining Liberals voting against.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer had called out the six Liberals MPs who sit on the committee — Erskine-Smith, Mona Fortier, Frank Baylis, Michel Picard, Raj Saini and Anita Vandenbeld — hoping to put pressure on them to support the opposition bid. “These MPs have the power to decide if an investigation will proceed,” Scheer said, during a news conference in Richmond Hill, Ont. earlier in the day. “We will learn today whether the scandal and corruption is limited just to the Liberal party’s leader, in the form of Justin Trudeau, or whether or not this rot has infected the entire Liberal caucus and the entire Liberal party,” Scheer added. Erskine-Smith said he was not acting because of pressure from the Conservatives, saying he had received only 10 messages at his office.

Marc Grandmaison/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau points to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer while walking with the crowd during the Tintamarre in celebration of the National Acadian Day and World Acadian Congress in Dieppe, N.B. on Aug. 15, 2019.

Conservative MP Peter Kent requested the emergency meeting last week, citing the “unprecedented nature” of the ethics commissioner’s report.

Kent noted Wednesday that the previous ethics watchdog, Mary Dawson, testified before committee after she found Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act the first time, in 2017, when he took a vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas. The chair of the committee, Bob Zimmer, said Dion was standing by to testify. Fellow committee member, NDP MP Charlie Angus, also made a twin request for Dion to testify. But Angus’ request went a step further, proposing that the committee invite Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his former chief of staff, Ben Chin, to appear before members.

That motion was also defeated. No apology from Trudeau In February, Wilson-Raybould told the Commons justice committee that she experienced an “consistent and sustained effort” by government officials, pressuring her to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. She called the efforts “inappropriate” and likened the actions to political interference. SNC-Lavalin faces foreign bribery and fraud charges. A conviction carries the risk of a 10-year ban on federal contracts and potential job losses in Canada. Giving the company a deferred prosecution agreement would allow it to avoid a conviction and pay a financial penalty instead.