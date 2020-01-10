MONTREAL — Former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison Friday, wrapping up the last of the criminal charges brought against the engineering giant and its former employees involved in fraud and corruption in Libya. Bebawi was impassive as he was sentenced by Superior Court Justice Guy Cournoyer, who explained he was opting for a penalty closer to the top of the scale given a number of aggravating factors in the case. The 73-year-old had been defiant as he entered the courtroom for sentencing while pulling a carry-on suitcase. When a reporter yelled out whether other managers from the engineering firm should be held to account and “fall on their swords,” he replied “definitely.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS Former SNC-Lavalin vice-president Sami Bebawi is shown at the courthouse in Montreal on Dec. 19, 2019.

A jury last month found the former head of SNC-Lavalin’s construction division guilty of paying kickbacks to foreign officials and pocketing millions as he worked to secure contracts for the company beginning in the late 1990s. The case centred on several major infrastructure projects and dealings with Saadi Gadhafi, a son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The jury also heard Bebawi tried to pay off a subordinate to change his testimony so he could avoid prosecution himself. Cournoyer pointed to several factors, including the sophisticated nature of the fraud, the degree of planning and premeditation, and Bebawi’s behaviour after the infractions had been committed. The federal prosecutors who brought the case to trial were satisfied with the sentence, saying it brought a message of deterrence and denunciation. Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian called it an “embarrassment for Canadian companies to act in that kind of behaviour.” “Our Canadian obligations with regards to our treaties and with regards to what is an infraction in Canada, that is not the way that business should be done,” she said.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie Manoukian speaks to reporters at the courthouse in Montreal on Friday.

The Crown had sought nine years behind bars after a jury convicted Bebawi last month of five charges including fraud, corruption of foreign officials and laundering proceeds of crime. “It is in fact very close to what we asked the court to impose,” Manoukian said. “There were very many aggravating circumstances in this case and very few mitigating circumstances, as the judge stated.” Bebawi’s defence lawyers — who did not address reporters after sentencing — had countered with a suggestion of a six-year prison sentence. Handcuffed and sitting in the prisoners’ box after sentencing, Bebawi motioned reassuringly to family members in the courtroom.