The “Children’s Clothing Ad” is a hilarious Macy’s commercial parody that captures all the annoyances that parents deal with as they try to dress their kids in festive outfits for the holiday season.

The spoof ad promotes great deals on products like “snow boots that are so hard to put on, it’ll strain your marriage” and “precious winter onesies with so many tiny buttons and snaps, you’ll let your baby sit in a loaded diaper for hours just to avoid putting it back on.”

Parents on social media clearly found the struggles depicted in the “SNL” clip relatable, from cramming kids into uncomfortable sweaters they hate to failing to remove stubborn rompers in time to reach the potty to dealing with winter coats in car seats.

Macy’s has the fashions that’ll have your little ones saying 𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙. pic.twitter.com/uiS0N0FUd7 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 15, 2019

Congrats! One of the most spot-on and highest laughs-per-minute commercials on @nbcsnl in a long long time. — CJLais (@CJLais) December 16, 2019

This was every parent!!! — Julie Berezin (@jfb90210) December 16, 2019

I've rewatched that Macy's ad from SNL a couple of times now and it just gets better every time. Watch for the little girl laughing during the Mikey and Heidi strained marriage part. She is just cracking up at Mikey Day's lines, it's hilarious. — Mario Lanza (@MarioJLanza) December 15, 2019

All parents and kid caretakers: we all share these struggles. This SNL Macy’s commercial is for all of us. #ItchySweaters #PokingTags #StiffPartyShoes #HolidayClothes https://t.co/JZbbNFNgOn — Karen Yip (@KBYip) December 15, 2019

The spoof ad concludes with a heartwarming message that shows why all the cries of “it itches!” are worth it:

“We know it’s awful for them and for you, but one day they’ll be too old to wear cute little clothes like this and you’ll miss it. So suck it up and get down to Macy’s. The clothes they hate’ll create the memories you’ll love.”

And it even prompted a response from Macy’s that was firmly in line with the holiday spirit.

Macy’s took it in good humor with Chief Marketing Officer Rich Lennox writing in an email: “We promise we are working on less-puffy puffer coats, easy-on winter boots, and shiny not-so-hard shoes.”



Could SNL actually be the savior of American marketing? — Michael Ryan (@dempsterbeach) December 17, 2019