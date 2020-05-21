Canada Is Getting A Lot Less Snow Than It Used To, Study Suggests

George Rose/Getty Images A snow cat operates beside a massive pile of snow at Blackcomb Mountain in Whistler, B.C., on Nov. 27, 2013. New research suggests parts of the West Coast are actually seeing more snow now than previous decades.

It may not feel like it the morning after a blizzard, but Canada gets less snow than it used to — a lot less. That’s the conclusion of scientists at Environment Canada, who have just published what they say is the most precise estimate of global snowfall yet. “It seems like it should be easy, right? You just stick a ruler in the snow,” said Chris Derksen, a co-author of the study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. But no. Unlike rain, snow depth can vary widely over just a few metres depending on factors such as wind. As well, some snow is heavy with moisture and some is dry powder. And the world’s network for snow observation is sparse, Derksen said. Add to that the difficulty of trying to estimate snow depth from satellite observations and you’ve got the beginnings of what has been a 15-year project for Derksen’s team. “Snow is a tricky thing to measure,” he said. “We had quite a few data sets that estimated snow mass, but they were based on different techniques and they didn’t agree with each other very well.”

Working with Finnish colleagues, the federal researchers combined satellite data and on-the-ground measurements. On average, they conclude, the world gets about 3,000 billion tonnes of snow every year. But that’s not a static number, at least not in North America. Snowfall hasn’t changed much over Eurasia since 1980, but it is declining in Canada and the United States. Over the last 39 years, snowfall in the two countries has dropped by about 4.6 billion tonnes a year. The paper is silent on how many shovelfuls that is, but Derksen said it’s about enough to fill almost two million Olympic-sized swimming pools with snowmelt. The steepest drops are in the eastern part of the continent. Parts of the west have actually seen slight increases. Watch: Weather was all over the place in Canada earlier this month. Story continues below.