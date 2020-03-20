Sobeys Installs Plexiglas Shields To Protect Store Staff

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A Sobeys grocery store is seen here in St. John's on Jan. 21. The chain says it is introducing new measures to boost sanitation at its locations.

Plexiglas shields at cash registers are among new measures that Sobeys grocery stores announced on Friday morning to help protect customers and staff from COVID-19.

The Plexiglas shielding was installed at some stores Thursday night and the company said they’ll roll out the protection at every store as soon as possible.

“We are announcing a series of new measures to further enhance the stepped-up sanitation protocols at our stores,” said Sobeys president and CEO Michael Medline in a statement posted to the company’s Twitter account. “We tested Plexiglas cashier shields as yet another safeguard to protect our teammates and customers from this terrible coronavirus.

“We’ve looked across the world at best practices and these shields stand out as a strong safety precaution.”