Sobeys Brings Back Bonus Pay For Staff Working In Lockdown Regions

STELLARTON, N.S. — Sobeys says it is bringing back pay premiums for staff in locations where COVID-19 lockdowns are in effect.

Parent company Empire Company Limited says it has reinstated so-called hero pay in Manitoba, Toronto and Peel Region in Ontario as rising cases of the virus in those areas have prompted the shutdown of non-essential businesses.

Each week, eligible employees will receive between $10 and $100 extra, depending on how many hours they work and how long the government lockdowns last.

Empire says it currently expects to spend $5 million per quarter on the program, but that could change if further lockdowns are introduced.

The company offered extra money to workers early in the pandemic, but when COVID-19 cases began to decrease and lockdowns were lifted, it was stopped.