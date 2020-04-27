What should you do if the sidewalk gets crowded?

Although less than ideal, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told Maclean’s magazine the fraction of a second pedestrians spend passing each other on cramped sidewalks is a “low-risk situation.”

“We’re aiming for perfection, but of course we can’t adhere to these strict guidelines for every nanosecond of the day, and there might be fractions of a second here or there where people come into our close radius. Some situations are unavoidable, and we just have to live with it,” he told the magazine. There are calls to pedestrianize roads to curb cramped sidewalks, but until then, those who are able to cross the street when they seen an upcoming crowd, should aim to do so. What if you’re a runner coming up on a pedestrian on the sidewalk?

Though it’s a highly debated topic, a recent research model suggested that respiratory droplets from bikers and runners may spread 32 to 62 feet depending on their speed.

Out of courtesy and an abundance of caution ― always good rules of thumb during a global pandemic! ― runners and bikers in metropolitan areas where there is a decent amount of foot traffic should stick to the streets and stay off the sidewalks, Farley said.

“I’m a runner myself and I leave the sidewalks to the pedestrians,” he said. “Run against the flow of car traffic so you can always see any oncoming vehicles, of which there are far fewer these days.”

If you’re in a suburban area where there is little to no pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk (and no safe place to run on the road), runners should yield to an approaching pedestrian.

“Arc out into the street ― looking both ways before doing so, of course ― to allow the pedestrian to have a safe buffer radius,” Farley said.

What do you do if someone is an aisle-crowder?