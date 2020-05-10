As Canada fights the battle against COVID-19, every part of the country enacted social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of the disease.
But as the weather warms up in places like Metro Vancouver, some people are starting to forget the importance of social distancing in the first place.
In Vancouver, many have taken to the city’s beaches and parks over the past couple of weekends, disregarding recommendations that people stick to groups of two to six when they leave their homes. The B.C. government continues to remind the public to remain vigilant against the novel coronavirus.
You can see more of Vancouver’s busy public spaces in the video above.