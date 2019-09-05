MONTREAL — A Montreal man pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in a stabbing attack that killed his unborn child and seriously injured the baby’s mother.

The surprise guilty pleas came on the second day of the murder trial of Sofiane Ghazi, 39.

In an agreed statement of facts, Ghazi admitted to stabbing his wife 19 times with a carving fork — 12 times on the left side of her stomach and seven times in the upper left thigh.

Of those, nine wounds were inflicted on the baby in the womb and observed on the newborn after his birth.

Lived for a few moments before dying

The mother was rushed to hospital and the child, who in court was referred to only as Baby Ghazi, was delivered by emergency C-section following the July 24, 2017 attack.

After the birth, the baby had a heartbeat for several minutes before succumbing to his injuries.

The boy’s cause of death was attributed to trauma caused by a sharp object “in utero”, but the accused answered affirmatively when Justice Jean-Francois Buffoni confronted him with the fact that “the death of Baby Ghazi occurred after he’d become a human being.”

In the leadup to the trial, prosecutors and defence lawyers had differed on whether the victim was legally considered a living being.

According to the Criminal Code, a child is considered a human being “when it has completely proceeded, in a living state, from the body of its mother,” whether or not it has breathed, has independent circulation or has had its umbilical cord cut. With the guilty pleas, the defence Ghazi intended to mount will not be known.

After a first day of testimony was cut short to allow for discussions in the judge’s chambers, Buffoni announced to the jury Thursday that the Crown had reduced the charges against Ghazi, who fought tears as he pleaded guilty to the two counts.