Sororities Were Built On Excluding Students Like Me. Let's Change That

For many eager, wide-eyed university freshmen, their first glimpse of North American Greek life can come from cringeworthy portrayals of the untamed college jungle in films and TV. Stereotypes of 3 a.m. keg stands, Frosh Week parties and hyper-masculine frat brothers aside, joining a sorority or fraternity has been a defining factor in the college experience.

Joel Gerone Larupay / EyeEm via Getty Images

R. Gates via Getty Images Anti-Semitism kept Alpha Omicron Pi co-founder Stella George Stern from joining a women's fraternity at Barnard College, pictured here in 1955.

Varsity Publications Inc./Creative Commons Black student Barbara Arrington was barred from joining a Toronto sorority, as detailed in this article published in The Varsity's Sept. 24, 1959 issue.

Racial and economic discrimination continues throughout the North American Greek system. As recently as early 2018, a video of a white sorority girl repeatedly saying “ni****” leaked on social media. Two students at the University of Oklahoma were told to leave campus after a video surfaced of them performing in blackface. People of colour are placed at a disadvantage in Southern U.S. chapters, being denied bids based on race or economic background. I’ve personally experienced racism in Greek life. My race often comes up as the subject of party conversation. My parents are both Filipino immigrants, coming to Canada in the mid-1990s and working blue-collar jobs. As such, I took jobs outside academics and saved money every summer to pay my own sorority dues and rent. I worked hard for everything I achieved in my university career, whether it be a position on a newspaper’s masthead or a summer internship in Toronto’s financial district. Yet I once attended a fraternity party only to be confronted by a (possibly intoxicated) individual insisting they tell me about their Filipino nanny, perpetuating negative stereotypes about my culture without the slightest thought of it being racist and insensitive. Bridging the diversity gap on Greek row Yes, Greek organizations do operate differently in Canada than in the U.S. Racial diversity differs by chapter, with racially diverse chapters more likely to be located in densely populated urban areas than in the Antebellum South. Some chapters are starting to address racial diversity, and that’s a great step forward. However, we must consider that us Greeks all benefit both socially and economically from being a part of this system. Sadly, this sometimes means we fail to properly address scandals faced by the community: sexual assault, hazing, lack of diversity. As benefactors, we have a duty to address long-term issues even if we feel our chapter doesn’t contribute to these problems. I, too, realize that I benefit from participating in this system, even as it has historically dispossessed people of colour. I realize that I have privilege over fellow POC who otherwise may not be able to join a Greek-letter organization.

We need to use our influence across college campuses to... address our shortcomings.

Despite scandal after scandal, POC members may choose to join Greek organizations for the promise of privileges as they would predominantly white Ivey League schools, forgetting at times that the success of post-secondary institutions was built on exclusivity and discrimination. Reforming our outdated system is a responsibility taken up by all stakeholders: Greek community members, university administration and communities who have been historically excluded in Greek life. If our Greek organizations were founded upon the ideals of fraternal/sororal bonding, we need to use our influence across college campuses to enact discussion on diversity, address our shortcomings and bring together a community.