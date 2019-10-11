Vince Talotta via Getty Images Soufi's Syrian restaurant is seen here on Queen Street West in Toronto before it closed over threatening messages.

TORONTO — A popular Syrian restaurant in downtown Toronto is set to reopen Friday, just days after its owners said a flood of hate messages had forced them to close.

Members of the Alsoufi family say an outpouring of support from people across the country convinced them to reconsider their decision to shut down Soufi’s.

Husam Alsoufi said Thursday his family wants to be an example of hope and resilience in the face of intimidation.

In the meantime, Toronto police are investigating a complaint from the family, who said they handed over hundreds of threatening messages to authorities.