A man has been shot dead by police in Streatham, London, after stabbing three people in what has been declared a terror attack. Pictures posted to social media show a man thought to be the attacker lying on the floor outside Boots on Streatham High Road. Police originally said two people had been injured but this was later revised to three. One of those injured is in a life-threatening condition.

We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2pm today in #Streatham High Road has been pronounced dead — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.



The scene has been fully contained.



We will issue more information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

The force added: “A second victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being taken to hospital. “A third victim has been taken to hospital – their condition is not life-threatening.” Armed police and multiple ambulance vehicles were in attendance and videos posted to social media showed chaotic scenes. Nardos Mulugeta, 52, a mechanical engineer who lives in Streatham, said he heard gunshots before seeing one victim lying in the street. “I heard a shot and then there was a 20-second gap. Then there were three or four shots together, he said. “I went over and I saw the first victim, a male victim on the ground, near the White Lion Pub, and people were helping him. “Then five minutes later a woman came over and said I’ve been stabbed too in the back. And then people starting helping her. “I saw one body laying down further away. He was face-down between Argos and Iceland. It’s really scary.”

Large police presence in #Streatham - air ambulance, police heli. Unconfirmed reports of shooting on High Road. pic.twitter.com/USWfauyM3o — Dan Smith (@DanSmithNews) February 2, 2020

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, claimed to have witnessed the shooting. He told PA Media: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember. After that I ran into the library to get to safety.

We were just evacuated from our flat in #Streatham incident on the high road pic.twitter.com/NhPJKVA2Qs — Jack Odell (@jakodell) February 2, 2020

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.” Bulhan said people began running into nearby stores after the incident: “We were all informed to stay in buildings by armed police, until we were evacuated.” Boris Johnson posted a tweet thanking the emergency services, adding: “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

Thank you to all emergency services responding to the incident in Streatham, which the police have now declared as terrorism-related. My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, said on Twitter: “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.”