Killer Whale Species Moves Closer To Extinction With 3 Presumed Deaths

Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press via CP In this 2014 photo, an endangered female orca leaps from the water in the Salish Sea west of Seattle.

VANCOUVER — Three southern resident killer whales have been declared missing or presumed dead by the Center for Whale Research, bringing the population down to 73. The missing killer whales are J17, a 42-year-old matriarch, a 28-year-old adult called K25, and a 29-year-old male called L84, the institute posted on its website. “These whales are from the extremely endangered southern resident killer whale population, that historically frequent the Salish Sea almost daily in summer months,” it said. Experts had expressed fear after two southern resident killer whales, J17 and K25, hadn’t been seen for a few months.

You want to see those numbers heading the opposite direction, so every time we lose one of these animals, it really brings us closer to losing the whole population. Martin Haulena, Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States released photos in May taken by a drone that showed J17 had deteriorated in health since she was assessed last fall. The organization said J17 was showing the condition known as “peanut-head,” which indicates a significant loss of fat, or blubber, around the head. J17 is survived by two daughters and a son while K25 is survived by two sisters and a brother. L84 was the last of a matriline of 11 whales, 10 of whom had died. A little more than 70 southern resident killer whales form this group of exclusively salmon-eating orcas known as J clan, and the family is further divided into three groups, or pods, known as J, K and L.

Martin Haulena, head veterinarian at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre, said the suspected loss of three orcas is bad news. “That’s definitely not good, not good at all,” he said. “You want to see those numbers heading the opposite direction, so every time we lose one of these animals, it really brings us closer to losing the whole population.” Haulena said he’s hopeful that some of the measures put into place recently by the federal government can help turn things around for the animals. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced a number of rules to protect these whales off British Columbia’s coast, including requiring ships to stay 400 metres away from the animals, closing a few salmon fisheries, and implementing initiatives to support habitat protection and restoration of chinook salmon. Watch: A ghost killer whale was spotted in B.C. Story continues below.