Canadian Telecoms Are Battling A Surge In Spam Calls

FG Trade via Getty Images

TORONTO ― Canada’s telecom companies say they’re close to deploying new technologies that will help combat a surge of spam phone calls ― but add they’re also working with the industry regulator to bring out more advanced solutions. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has given the industry until Dec. 19 to have systems that block or filter out some illegal phone calls but it has also told service providers they’ll have to do more. CRTC spokeswoman Patricia Valladao says there are technical reasons for a rise in fraudulent or nuisance calls, including phone systems that use voice over internet protocol (VOIP) for either legitimate or criminal purposes. Watch: Bell angers the most customers as telecom complaints soar 44 per cent. Story continues below.

“Based on the easy access to this technology, as well as the increase in incidences, the CRTC is taking regulatory measures to better protect Canadians against nuisance calls and scam calls,″ Valladao says. For instance, the CRTC wants carriers to put in place a system for tracing the origin of spam calls ― and has given them until March 2020 to present a report of the traceback system. The system is considered to be a vital tool for enforcement of Canada’s laws and regulations. The CRTC also urges consumers to file complaints to Canada’s do not call list at www.lnnte-dncl.gc.ca or 1-866-580-DNCL (3625) or 1-888-DNCL-TTY (362-5889) for the hearing impaired.