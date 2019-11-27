Sparkly Dresses And Jumpsuits To Wear To Your Office Holiday Party

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The holiday office party is the one time of year you can let loose with your colleagues. It’s also the one time of year you can wear a gold sequin jumpsuit without getting concerned stares from Karen in H.R.

Forget playing it safe with a vaguely festive plaid shirt that resembles what you already wear to work. This year, it’s all about sparkle and shine.

Here are 10 flashy – but classy! – dresses and jumpsuits for those who want to make an entrance.

BB Dakota fringe dress

Shopbop

When sequins and fringe come together, you know a great night is in store. This slinky sleeveless dress is the perfect option for an evening of moving and shaking.

Premium ivory embellished midi dress

TopShop

Be a modern-day Elsa from Frozen in this frosty dress from Topshop. The icy colour palette is understated but festive and the midi hem length and long sleeves are ideal for someone who wants more coverage.

HALOGEN crop sequin jumpsuit

Nordstrom

Sometimes you just want to be the belle of the ball, and this full-on sequin jumpsuit will do just the trick.

J.O.A halter wrap dress

Revolve

There aren’t many occasions where a mini dress would be appropriate for the office, but the annual holiday party is the perfect exception. Just throw on a blazer and a pair of black tights and you’re good to go.

Torrid rainbow stripe sequin dress

Torrid

This shimmery dress doesn’t read too Christmas-y, which is why it gets bonus points for repeat wear potential. You’ll find yourself recycling this dress for various occasions but rest assured, those compliments won’t be slowing down.

Addition Elle short-sleeve sequin dress

Addition Elle

This t-shirt dress is as comfy as it is sparkly. It’s currently available in seven sizes ranging from size 10 to 22.

UO Karma jacquard tiered ruffle dress

Urban Outfitters

Don’t let a lack of sequins dull your shine. Gold jacquard is equally dazzling. This two-tiered ruffle dress was simply made for rocking around the Christmas tree.

Missguided blazer dress in yellow jacquard

ASOS

Dress for the job you want, they say. With this silky yellow number, you’ll be CEO of style in no time.

Winnipeg sequin jumpsuit

Anthropologie

Relive the glory days of Studio 54 with this retro sequin jumpsuit from Anthropologie. Don’t be surprised when your dancing miraculously improves in this shimmery number.

V-neck jumpsuit

H&M