Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Characters are shown at the Spin Master toy and entertainment company office in Toronto, Tues. Jan. 29.

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. says it has accelerated plans to diversify production out of China as a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies drags on.

The Toronto-based toy company, which saw its shares jump more than 12 per cent Thursday on earnings, says it was already shifting away from the country but that the high-profile trade dispute between China and the U.S. has made it act faster.

