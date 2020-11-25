Neil Hall / Reuters A copy of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two" at a bookstore in London, U.K., July 31, 2016.

Prominent Canadian toy maker Spin Master has signed an agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create toys based on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

The deal comes amid an ongoing controversy over Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who was accused of transphobia earlier this year after a series of tweets and a blog post in which she questioned the politics of transgender identity, arguing it is a threat to traditional feminism.

Critics labelled her a transphobe and a “TERF”( trans-exclusionary radical feminist), with some calling for boycotts of her books.

