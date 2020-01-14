SVproduction via Getty Images

While last year’s housing market took its time getting off the ground, 2020 could tell a different story. Hopeful buyers are continuing to step back into the real estate ring after a period of adjustment against the federal government’s mortgage stress test, which was introduced in 2018. In a Royal LePage House Price Survey released last week, aggregate home prices across Canada were reported to have increased by 2.2 percent year-over-year for Q4 2019, up to $648,544, as more buyers proceeded to move out of the wings. Watch: 3 trends you can expect from Canada’s housing market in 2020. Story continues below.

In what was considered one of the biggest national housing market corrections since the 2008 Great Recession, the mortgage stress test left many would-be buyers in limbo. Some waited to gauge its impact while others were pushed out of the real estate market momentarily. “For the most part, buyers have adjusted, yet it still represents a significant hurdle as families pursue the dream of owning their own home,” wrote Phil Soper, president and CEO of Royal LePage, in the report. After a sharp dip in sales in the early phases of 2019, things finally turned a corner in the third and fourth quarter as interest rates remained low and labour markets strengthened across major cities.

“While the drop in the number of properties bought and sold during the 2018-19 downturn was large, the value of homes in Canada held up remarkably well, with only minor, single-digit declines in the areas of Ontario and B.C. that had experienced the most aggressive price inflation in recent years, and of course those regions still suffering from a downturn in the oil and gas sector,” stated Soper. Should housing policies remain unchanged and economic conditions remain consistent, the Royal LePage forecast predicts prices Canada-wide will keep increasing in 2020 — 3.2 percent year-over-year to an aggregate price of $669,800. If demand continues to trump supply in some cities, the spring market could also be a lively one.