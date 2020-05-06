Image Source via Getty Images Learn a few mending basics to fresh those hole-y pants.

With many Canadians out of work (or relying on a significantly reduced income) as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, shopping for a new spring and summer wardrobe might be out of the question.

Regardless of your reasons for cutting back on purchases, mending and refreshing clothes you already have is not only a great way to save money, but it’s also much kinder to the environment.

With that in mind it’s time to get your DIY on and take stock of your existing wardrobe. Check out some of our favourite ways to revive your clothes below and get ready to greet spring and summer in style!

Edit your wardrobe

The key to a successful revamp is categorizing your clothes with an initial edit.

Items that are damaged beyond repair can potentially be cut up into cleaning rags or otherwise discarded if there is no other way to repurpose them.

Remaining items can be separated into categories, including repairs and DIY projects.

Practice time management

Give yourself ample time to complete your wardrobing revitalizing tasks and make sure you have all the materials you need ahead of time.

Rushing out the door for a socially distanced walk is not the right time to quickly sew on a button, but a quiet evening Netflixing might present the perfect opportunity to tackle several items in need of gentle repairs.

Plan ahead and have necessary tools on hand, such as needles and thread, buttons, fabric scissors and sewing scissors, and an iron.

Learn sewing basics

Now is a great time to pick up some basic sewing skills. Sewing on buttons is such a simple way to prolong the lives of clothing rendered useless by the loss of said buttons, and a cute way to spice things up with the addition of novelty notions.

Darning will repair holes and tears in socks, pants, and T-shirts. Check out YouTube for tutorials on this useful technique.

Play with patches

Not only are patches fun and stylish, they’re also practical as they’re another way to mend a hole or tear in clothing.

davincidig via Getty Images Patches are not only great to patch up holes, they're also a fun way to express your style and personality.

Patches come in an endless assortment of designs as well as options for adhering, which for the most part are iron-on or sewn.

They’re also a great way to commemorate or celebrate with nostalgia as they can often be purchased as souvenirs and swag from places you may have visited pre-pandemic or bands and organizations you support.

We love the look of a denim jacket adorned with a plethora of colourful patches. And the best part is, you don’t have to buy patches, either. Cut up fabric from clothes you were going to toss, or any other fabric pieces you have lying around your home.

Go cute with cutoffs

We can’t wait to bust out our denim cutoffs as soon as the weather warms up, and in truth there’s not much difference between a designer brand and one we make ourselves.

The secret to success is a steady hand and correct measurements. Use an existing pair of shorts as a pattern or decide on an inseam length and use a tape measure to ensure that both sides match.

If you want to go for a frayed look leave the edges unfinished, whereas a quick hem will prevent unravelling.

Cutoff sweatpants are another super cute look that can also remedy a tear or hole in the knee of full length pants.

Get into tie dye

What better time to take on tie dye than when we are isolated at home? Choose a light-coloured base item like a white T-shirt or tank top and get ready to start twisting!

This fun DIY has a tendency to get pretty messy, so we’d suggest clearing adequate space and having some protective materials on hand to prevent mishaps.

This is also a fun activity that kids would enjoy!

Show some sneaker love

Keep your shoes in good condition by staying on top of cleanings and not letting stains set in; check out this step-by-step guide for a foolproof how-to.

If your shoes are well-worn, give them a thorough cleaning so they come out looking almost brand new.

Style with a scarf

A summery scarf is an easy way to accessorize a classic look. We love tying a silk scarf around the handles of a purse, knotting one around a high pony, and double knotting the ends to use it as a pretty headband.