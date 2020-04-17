B.C. Crews Battle Out Of Control Wildfire In Squamish

SQUAMISH, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service says crews are making good progress on a ground fire that’s so far charred one square kilometre of bush and trees in the Upper Squamish Valley.
Marg Drysdale, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, says calm weather has kept the fire’s activity low Thursday afternoon as 37 firefighters and three helicopters work to get it under control.
The District of Squamish declared a state of local emergency late Wednesday after the fire threatened a handful of homes, a campground and BC Hydro infrastructure.
Evacuation alerts are in effect in the area 15 kilometres northwest of Brackendale and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has indicated alerts could be upgraded to orders.
Sgt. Sascha Banks with Squamish RCMP says authorities are making their way through the Cheekye and Paradise Valley communities to ensure people who need assistance are getting out and to let others know they should prepare to leave quickly if need be.
Banks says the area is “complex” with cabins, businesses, farms and homes.
The wildfire service says the fire was probably caused by human activity and it started the evening before planned prohibitions for most open burning activities came info effect across B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 16, 2020.
