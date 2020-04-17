B.C. Crews Battle Out Of Control Wildfire In Squamish

SQUAMISH, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service says crews are making good progress on a ground fire that’s so far charred one square kilometre of bush and trees in the Upper Squamish Valley.

Marg Drysdale, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, says calm weather has kept the fire’s activity low Thursday afternoon as 37 firefighters and three helicopters work to get it under control.

The District of Squamish declared a state of local emergency late Wednesday after the fire threatened a handful of homes, a campground and BC Hydro infrastructure.

Evacuation alerts are in effect in the area 15 kilometres northwest of Brackendale and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District has indicated alerts could be upgraded to orders.