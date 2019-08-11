Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., Sat. Aug. 10.

SQUAMISH, B.C. — Police believe someone may have intentionally cut a gondola cable at a tourist attraction in Squamish, B.C., sending several unoccupied cabins to the ground early Saturday.

RCMP say they’re still assessing the damage, but early signs point to the Sea to Sky Gondola cable being cut.

Spokeswoman Const. Ashley MacKay says authorities are working to inspect the full length of the gondola line.

