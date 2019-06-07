John Woods/THE CANADIAN PRESS St. Boniface Hospital, a Winnipeg hospital, on June 12, 2017.

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hospital is apologizing for sending the wrong baby’s remains to a grieving family in Nunavut. Martine Bouchard, president of St. Boniface Hospital, says a review is underway and the family will be told of its findings. Tony Alagalak told the CBC this week he and his wife Alice Kinak went to the health centre in Arviat on April 19, where Kinak gave birth.

Alagalak told the broadcaster the mother and baby were flown to Winnipeg, where the baby boy died in hospital. Kinak returned to Arviat, the baby’s remains were sent, and a funeral was held. Bouchard says shortly afterward, the hospital realized there had been a mix-up and sent two people to Arviat to meet with the family and explain the mistake. Alagalak has declined an interview request by The Canadian Press, and Bouchard would not reveal the identity of the remains mistakenly sent to Arviat.

Our responsibility now is to ensure that this does not happen again to anyone else. Martine Bouchard, president of St. Boniface Hospital