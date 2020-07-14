THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HALIFAX — A group of students, alumni and some staff at St. Francis Xavier University are pushing back against a legal waiver that students are required to sign if they want to return to classrooms in the fall amid a global pandemic. The university in Antigonish, N.S., is offering a mix of digital and classroom instruction this fall, with 72 per cent of undergraduate course offerings being in person. In June, the campus published a detailed plan that it said ensured the university would meet public health protocols to prevent spread of the disease. However, last week the university emailed students a waiver they’re asked to sign before attending classes. The legal document asks students to agree the college isn’t liable for “loss, damage, illness, sickness, expense or injury including death” that students or their next of kin may suffer as a result of COVID-19 risks.

The document's liability release says no claim will be made even in the event of "negligence, breach of contract, or breach of any statutory or other duty of care," including the university failing to "take reasonable steps to safeguard or protect" the student from COVID-19 risks. On Monday afternoon, a letter of protest signed by about 350 students, staff, alumni and local residents was sent to university president Andy Hakin calling for the waiver's withdrawal and amendment. It criticizes the administration for a lack of consultation with the students and a "disregard for student voice" at the campus — which normally has enrolment of about 5,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Will Fraser, a 22-year-old history student at the school, said he began collecting signatures over the weekend, after he realized he felt deeply uncomfortable about signing the waiver. "I agree with some form of waiver. We're in a global pandemic," Fraser said in an interview. "However, what we should expect is that if the university is negligent and if it fails to follow its own policies, then they should be held accountable for that." 'We were disappointed': Students' Union The president of St. Francis Xavier University Association of University Teachers says faculty have mixed reactions to the document. "Many recognize such a disclaimer is a legal necessity, and its content emphasizes the importance of everyone following the required protocols," wrote Martin van Bommel, a professor in the mathematics and statistics department. "Others are uncertain, apprehensive, or disappointed, as its content implies the university is not confident of taking all of the precautions necessary to safeguard students, staff, and members of the local community." The president of the Students' Union at St. Francis Xavier University says she's heard a series of criticisms about the waiver, including from students with compromised immune systems. Sarah Elliott said it came after a series of public consultations on the pandemic preparations, catching student leaders off guard. "The Students' Union was thrown off ... because up until the waiver came out, we had a strong relationship with consultation on the pandemic plans, so we were disappointed when we didn't see this waiver beforehand," she said.