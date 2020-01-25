St. John's Lifts State Of Emergency As Newfoundland Recovers From Blizzard

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — The City of St. John’s has lifted a state of emergency that’s been in place for more than a week.

The provincial capital made the initial declaration last Friday, as a punishing blizzard left parts of eastern Newfoundland buried under more than 76 centimetres of snow.

With so much to clear from the city’s narrow streets, the city ordered all businesses to close and told people to stay home if they could.

In a statement last night, Mayor Danny Breen said the order would be lifted as of 6 a.m. local time.

A parking ban remains in place for all areas outside the downtown.