St. John’s Declares State Of Emergency As Blizzard Batters Newfoundland

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS This is the scene on New Gower Street in St. John's on Friday as a major winter storm batters Newfoundland where blizzard conditions have forced schools and government offices to close.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The City of St. John's has declared a state of emergency, ordering businesses closed and vehicles off the roads as blizzard conditions descend on the Newfoundland and Labrador capital. Environment Canada has issued blizzard and wind warnings for much of Newfoundland, with the heaviest snow expected in the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, where strong winds and blowing snow may cause whiteout conditions until Saturday. Residents have been told to prepare for an expected 40 to 75 centimetres of snow.

The heaviest snow is anticipated during the day but winds are expected to pick up in the evening, with gusts as strong as 150 kilometres per hour near coastal areas. Schools and government offices had already been closed in the St. John’s area. The City of St. John’s has warned residents to prepare emergency kits with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours.