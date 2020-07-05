N.L. Police Investigate 'Suspicious' Death After Shelter In Place Request

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A man has been found dead in St. John’s, hours after police closed a street and advised residents to stay inside their homes.

In a statement released Sunday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) said they were called to Craigmillar Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. local time “to reports of unknown trouble.”

Officers found the man dead when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the death is believed to be suspicious.