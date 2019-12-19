Tijana Martin/THE CANADIAN PRESS St. Michael's College School is seen here in Toronto on Nov. 19, 2018. The all-boys catholic school has been embroiled in a controversy over a number of alleged incidents involving students.

TORONTO —Three former students of an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto accused of assaulting and sexually assaulting two fellow students on campus have been sentenced to two years of probation.

The teens pleaded guilty in October to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

One of the teens, who recorded one of the sex assaults on his cellphone, also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Family members hugged the three boys and some cried after the judge’s sentencing decision came down in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.

None of the accused or the victims can be identified due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.