10/03/2019 12:02 EDT

Teens Plead Guilty In St. Michael's College Sex Assault Case

The Toronto private school has been plagued by damning allegations.

TORONTO — Three former students of a prestigious Toronto private school have pleaded guilty in a sexual assault scandal that rocked the institution. 

The teenagers, who attended St. Michael’s College School, each pleaded guilty to one count of sex assault with a weapon and one count of assault with a weapon.

One of the teens also pleaded guilty to making child pornography.

Police launched an investigation last fall after a video that captured an alleged sexual assault on the school’s campus was shared on social media.

Seven students were charged with assault and sexual assault offences that related to three incidents involving members of one of the school’s football teams.

Four of the students charged were expelled and three withdrew from the school in the wake of the allegations.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 3, 2019.

  • The Canadian Press
