Baby Yoda face masks have you craving more “Star Wars” merch to get you through these strange times? Mattel is blessing the franchise’s die-hard fans with a new line of dolls serving looks ready for any runway or lightsaber duel.

Jedi-loving Canadians can now pre-orders Barbie’s Galactic Gift Set, which retails for approximately $388 CAD and includes haute couture interpretations of Rey, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and a blonde Stormtrooper.

Each doll is available individually, at truly out-of-this-world price-points for anyone but devoted collectors and fashion devotees: the dolls sell for $139, with the exception of Chewbacca who racks up an additional $50.

Many adore the dolls’ stunning attention to detail, such as Rey’s chiffon gown and glamorous updo.

Can't believe that the one who gives us what we want is the Barbie, but not the movie itself pic.twitter.com/ZQqU7757k3 — 花事了 (@_afterblossom_) May 1, 2020

C-3PO turns heads from all angles and is rocking a golden eyeshadow look under her shades.

Sharing some close-up shots of the Star Wars C-3PO x Barbie Doll, available for pre-order at https://t.co/8Tpl6Qvrzm pic.twitter.com/qx6wcIrJnx — Barbie Signature (@BarbieCollector) May 6, 2020

It’s easy to see why the Wookie-inspired stunner costs a pretty penny, from her fur details and accessories.

chewbacca barbie (chewbarbie i’m sure) is kind of a serve like the box on its own is doing a lot for me pic.twitter.com/tyrZSaGxoA — oruro munroe 🌾 (@kyayigirl) May 3, 2020

And some suspect there’s a Canadian television icon secretly represented by the Stormtrooper doll.

I’m convinced Stormtrooper Barbie is based off of Moria Rose pic.twitter.com/ISHHYTPJ08 — no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) May 1, 2020

Designer Robert Best is to thank for the designs; his muses came from the franchise’s concept art, Best told Instagram followers.

The doll genius is also to thank for Barbie’s 2019 Star Wars collaboration, which featured a Darth Vader Barbie who that exudes very Miranda Priestly vibes.

Maybe an edition of Natalie Portman’s sharply dressed character Padmé is in store for next year?

Star Wars characters that have immaculate drip 💧

Padmé Amidala - Phenomenal, fashion over function all day for the queen of Naboo pic.twitter.com/Ph0EkC82cC — 𝙂𝙐𝙍𝙂 (@GurgGurg) May 4, 2020

Or haute couture Baby Yoda? Just anyone but Jar Jar Binks, please and thank you.