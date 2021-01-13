Starbucks Canada To Close 300 Stores By March

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A customer wearing a face mask buys coffee at a Starbucks cafe in Toronto, Sept. 14, 2020. Starbucks says its plan to close up to 300 coffee shops across Canada will be complete by the end of March.

TORONTO ― Starbucks says its plan to close up to 300 coffee shops across Canada will be complete by the end of March.

The Seattle-based coffeehouse and roastery chain announced the acceleration of its five-year “transformation strategy” last year as it responded to changes in consumer habits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company says some of its locations closed last fall and it expects to complete its planned store closures by the end of its second quarter.

Watch: Starbucks says COVID vaccine rollout is too slow. Story continues below.