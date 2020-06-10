BUSINESS
Starbucks To Close Up To 200 Stores In Canada Within 2 Years

The chain says it's a response to the pandemic and consumer habits.

A Starbucks sign hangs above a location at Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2019 in Mississauga, Ont. The U.S. coffee chain says some stores could change formats or be moved to new areas.

TORONTO — Starbucks is pulling back on its presence in Canada with plans to close up to 200 coffee shops.

The Seattle-based chain says it intends to restructure its company-operated business in Canada under a two-year plan.

The details were included in a letter to shareholders filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company outlined a number of broad changes it was introducing as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving consumer habits.

Starbucks says some of the Canadian stores up for closure will be “repositioned,” which suggests they could either move to a new area or change format.

The company has been experimenting with locations that are pick-up only coffee shops. The first Canadian location using the new format launched in January in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2020

