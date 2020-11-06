It’s been one helluva year, but at least we can find comfort knowing that the things that bring us joy never change. Enter, Starbucks during the holidays.

Capping off what has truly been a nail-biter of a week, the coffee retailer finally released its anticipated holiday cups and seasonal festive drinks in Canada starting today, including classics such as the Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, and the Gingerbread Latte.

The company is also giving away their reusable limited edition Red Cups to customers for free, and are available with any beverage purchase while supplies last, according to a spokesperson.

Starbucks’ holiday theme this year is Carry the Merry, described as “an invitation to enjoy the little moments of brightness around you,” which TBH we desperately need right now, whether you enjoy coffee or not.

Describing the process behind the design of the new holiday cups, Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, said in a press release, “When we started designing the cups over a year ago, we didn’t know anything about what 2020 would bring. Our mindset was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy.”

There are four new holiday cup designs, the same number as the first holiday cup collection in 1997: Sparkle, Dot, Brand Wrap, and Ribbon.

