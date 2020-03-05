Starbucks Stops Accepting Reusable Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

SEATTLE― Starbucks is stopping the use of reuseable cups and is halting business travel to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coffee chain is also ramping up regular cleaning practices across all stores, modifying or postponing large meetings and providing info to employees on how to respond to suspected cases of the virus.

Starbucks has long offered a ten-cent discount to customers who bring their own reusable mugs or ask to use an in-store mug as part of a sustainability initiative.