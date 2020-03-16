(Reuters) ― Starbucks Corp. has moved to a “to go” model in all its company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks to facilitate social distancing among customers amid the spread of coronavirus, the coffee chain said on Sunday.

As part of the move, Starbucks said it would also stop using seating both at its cafe and patio areas and temporarily close stores in communities with high numbers of coronavirus cases as well as malls and university campuses.