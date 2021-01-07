Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press A sign outside a Statistics Canada building in Ottawa, Wed. July 3, 2019. StatCan is hiring 32,000 temporary workers for the 2021 census.

Amid Canada’s ongoing pandemic-related job slump, there’s one employer that desperately needs workers now: Statistics Canada.

The federal agency is hiring 32,000 people for this spring’s census, offering pay of $17.83 per hour for part-time, non-supervisory jobs, or $21.77 per hour for full-time, supervisory “crew leader” jobs. Pay rates are higher in Northern and remote communities.

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older, and need to be Canadian citizens or otherwise eligible to work in Canada. The hiring process will include a security assessment that includes a criminal record check and a credit check, Statistics Canada said on its website.

