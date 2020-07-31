The NBA’s most heartwarming couple has an almost-milestone to celebrate.

Canadian-American actress Ayesha Curry let the world know she and husband Stephen Curry enjoyed their ninth wedding anniversary on Thursday, with several throwback photos on Instagram.

The mother of three from Markham, Ont., shared her unabashed joy in a series of hilarious posts that highlighted the couple’s humour, starting with a photo-set featuring the basketball player mock-begging for kitchen scraps and posing with his wife.

“I love this man with my whole heart and soul. How is it possible that I love you more and more each and every freaking day?!” she wrote.

Ayesha went on to dust off some photos from their big day, along with a happy comparison shot of her wearing her engagement dress and a promise to pass it down to her eight-year-old daughter, Riley; the two have had plenty of bonding time as of late, as she joined her parents at a Black Lives Matter protest.

“I think we protested seven miles that day ... and we felt like the best way to explain everything to her was for her to see it and understand it and hear it firsthand,” Ayesha recalled in a recent interview with SELF.

The Golden State Warriors’ player got equally sappy about their long-time relationship on his profile.

“Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you,” he captioned a seaside photo of themselves, going on to thank his wife for “bringing light and energy to every room you walk in” and modelling kindness to their kids.

The pair have come a long way from being teenage sweethearts. That, along with their recent pandemic activities, may be inspiring their recent public declarations of love; as Ayesha told SELF, they’ve been going many outdoors dates to keep spirits up and went on their first bike ride together.

“It’s reignited the flames, if you will. The smallest things can keep things exciting and adventurous,” she said.