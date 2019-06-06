We Asked A Dental Hygienist About Steph Curry’s Nasty Mouthguard Chewing

Ezra Shaw / Getty Golden Star Warriors player Steph Curry pictured chewing on his mouth guard during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

As the Toronto Raptors square off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, some of the greatest stars in basketball are in the spotlight — Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and, of course, Steph Curry’s mouthguard. The Warriors star’s oral protector has become quite the celebrity in its own right. Over the past few years, Curry has made a habit of flipping the guard around in his mouth and chewing on it while taking key shots. It’s admittedly kind of gross watching the star point guard dangle a hunk of plastic out of his mouth and gnaw on it like a carrot. Frankly, the only basketball player who should be chewing carrots on the court is Bugs Bunny in Space Jam. For years, fans have noticed Curry’s habit with varying degrees of disgust and horror.

If I had a dollar for every time steph curry chewed on his nasty ass mouth guard during a basketball game I'd have enough money to fly to San Fran and sit courtside at tomorrow's game — Ä🌸☁️ (@regal__duckling) June 6, 2019

Before anyone else goes off about @Drake being distracting tonight...can we talk about Steph Curry’s dangling mouthguard? It’s out for as long as its in? What gives? Now that’s distracting! 🤷‍♀️ #NoMouthingOff let’s go @Raptors ! pic.twitter.com/XVa4K8hxeI — Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich (@DinaPugliese) June 2, 2019

Tri weekly reminder to Steph Curry to put that mouthguard back in your BEAK and stop chomping on it please. It's very bad for your enamel. #RaptorsvsWarriors — Anakana Schofield (@AnakanaSchofiel) June 6, 2019

Curry has said the habit helps him shoot better, and even the New York Times agrees. According to a fan who tracked Curry’s shots both with and without the mouthguard, it does help, He sinks two per cent more shots while chewing. But you know what it’s not helping? Steph Curry’s teeth. And dental professionals warn that Curry’s habit isn’t only bad for his teeth, it’s a bad example for kids. Cindy Hernandez-Sturrock is a dental hygienist who runs an independent practice in Hamilton, Ont. She calls Curry’s mouthguard habits “horrible.” “When he’s chewing it like that, he’s destroying the integrity of the mouth guard,” she told HuffPost. “So it’s not going to be beneficial for him, it’s not going to protect him properly.” WATCH: Raptors Take 2-1 Series Lead Despite 47 from Steph Curry. Story continues below.

Mouthguards are designed to protect the teeth, tongue, lips, and inside of the mouth from many of the impacts that occur in sports. They can also help absorb blunt-force head trauma. The World Dental Federation mandates mouthguard use in boxing, hockey and football. But the organization does also highly recommend using mouth guards in other sports, including basketball. Hernandez-Sturrock says chewing on a mouthguard wears the device down and eventually it won’t work anymore. With proper use, a mouthguard can last years. But she says that based on what she’s seen of Curry’s habits, she hopes he’s replacing his often, if he wants any hope of it actually providing protection. “He shouldn’t be wearing a chewed-up mouthguard for every game,” she said. “He should hopefully have more than one.” She also says that Curry’s habit of touching the mouthguard, taking it out and moving it around is cause for alarm.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Curry pictured here chewing on the mouthguard in 2016. He has had the habit for years.