OTTAWA — The NDP says a campaign email that described Ottawa–Vanier candidate Stéphanie Mercier as a “somewhat naive” woman with a “gorgeous smile” should have never been sent.

“We do understand how it was inappropriate and how it is upsetting,” Mercier’s campaign manager Tiyana Maharaj told HuffPost Canada. “Stéphanie understands firsthand the sexism that women are faced with.”

An email with the subject line, “A word from Andrew,” went out to supporters Monday, praising the law student’s performance at a recent all-candidates debate.

“Dear friend,” the email begins. “Did you realize that Stephanie Mercier is a real treasure? I did not until attending the debate in Rockcliffe Park.”

The author continued to praise the NDP candidate and wrote, “True, she sometimes appears to be somewhat naive, politically. And yet this makes her even more attractive.”

