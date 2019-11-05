I am a child of Holocaust survivors. The person who taught me how to be human was my maternal grandmother, Elizabeth, who learned what it was to be inhuman while being a prisoner in a Nazi concentration camp. Her crime was being a Jew. Her grandson will never support the criminalization or stigmatization of any group. By orders of my beloved Grandma Elizabeth, I honour all my fellow Canadians by treating them as equals. And if any of them come under political attack my instructions are to defend them.

She was the one who taught me that silence is the authoritarian’s most valuable weapon. Her set of human values made me treasure the word of the German Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemoller. “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out, because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”