TORONTO — The number of elementary students in Ontario who are meeting the provincial standard in math has steadily declined over the past decade.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office, which administers the standardized tests, said research has shown that for students in those grades, their basic math skills are stronger than their ability to apply those skills to a problem.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is developing a new “back to basics” math program to be implemented in September 2020 and blamed declining math scores on the former Liberal government’s curriculum, which focuses on problem-solving that grounds math in its application.

‘Absolute causation’

“There is absolute causation,” he said Wednesday. “Concurrent to the introduction of that approach we saw math numbers decline. So one would have to accept the premise that there’s a relationship between the two. What else is the reason ostensibly for such a decline?”

Fewer than half of Grade 6 students — 48 per cent — met the provincial math standard during the last school year, which is down from 61 per cent in 2009.

For Grade 3 students, 58 per cent met the standard. In the 2009-10 school year, at least 70 per cent achieved the standard.

The EQAO also said that the Grade 9 results are relatively consistent, but there is a persistent gap between students in the applied and academic courses — 44 per cent and 84 per cent of them met the standard, respectively.