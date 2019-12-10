Ontario Minister Defends Using Exaggerated Claim To Shame Union

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister is defending his statement that a high school teachers’ union wants $1.5 billion in raises, even though his own ministry says the cost to give thm the raise they’ve asked for would be $294 million.

Minister Stephen Lecce is warring with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), whose members plan to walk off the job for a one-day strike Wednesday.

If OSSTF’s members get their demand for annual raises that are tied to the cost of living and a six-per cent funding increase for benefits, Ontario will be spending $293.9 million more per year by 2021/22, according to figures provided by Lecce’s staff Tuesday.

The cost would only rise to more than $1.5 billion if the Ontario government gives the same deal to all other teachers and education workers represented by different unions, the figures show.

‘$1.5-billion expenditure to the taxpayer’

“The impact of their request is a $1.5-billion expenditure for the taxpayer. That is accurate,” Lecce said Tuesday at a press conference at Queen’s Park. “They choose not to consider the impact outside of OSSTF as if they live in isolation to the other unions … but they don’t.”

A recent agreement between Ontario and the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents support staff, includes a so-called “me too” clause to guarantee those workers the same raises as teachers if a teachers’ union negotiates a better deal.

But the government hasn’t reached new agreements with any of the four major teachers unions, so it is yet to be seen whether other contracts will include the same clause.

Lecce’s government has passed a bill that limits raises for public-sector workers to one per cent per year. OSSTF wants a salary increase for its members that is tied to inflation, which would be about two per cent per year.

On Friday, Lecce said OSSTF should be “shamed” for its “unacceptable” demand for $1.5 billion more in compensation.