Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks to teachers before giving remarks in Toronto, on Aug. 22, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is open to negotiating a smaller boost to class sizes with teachers.

The government announced in the spring that high school class sizes would rise from an average of 22 to 28 students over four years.

It says that will means 3,475 fewer teachers in the system, but that will be through not filling positions when teachers quit or retire — the government says there will be no “involuntary” job losses.